Find Your Perfect Coworking Space

Silicon Valley has a huge number of tech startups, designers and writers. As one would expect, San Francisco’s huge population of creatives has led to a demand for places for them to work on their projects and develop their professional networks. Over the last decade, the coworking scene in San Francisco has exploded...Read More
After finishing high school in his home country of Slovakia, Lubo knew he was not fit for a conventional career path. Instead, he decided to study in Australia and see what a nomadic lifestyle had in store. Now, Lubo Jurik works for his own graphic and web design business in Asia. Helping clients build and grow their businesses online, Lubo is able to live and work all over the world...Read More
Himachal has always been a paradise for trekkers and tempting to nature lovers. The snow-covered mountains, lush green valley and overflowing waterfalls are incredibly awe-inspiring. You can relax your mind just by looking at these exquisite scenes. Between the majestic Himalayas lies a place named Kasol, which is surrounded by numerous scenic places, temples and waterfalls...Read More
Ronny Hermosa is on an ongoing journey around the world to promote Fair Trade. Originally from a small town in Belgium called Virton, Ronny decided to quit his typical job in 2010 and create his nonprofit, Fair Trade Connection. After realizing the need to raise awareness about ethical business practices, Ronny found his mission: to inspire others by sharing the real stories and positive impacts of the Fair Trade industry...Read More
Want to be a successful entrepreneur? The most successful entrepreneurs never stop learning, and neither should you. There are several books available that you should read to keep you at the top of your game. That is why we have put together a list of 8 great entrepreneur books that our Coworkers recommended everyone should read...Read More
At a glance, working from home seems like the ideal choice for anyone; with the power of setting your routine to suit your lifestyle and being able to work in your pajamas without people throwing perplexing glances at you. But that is as far as the fairy tale goes. While it may be cheaper to work from home with the freedom of doing what you want, the cons still outweigh the pros...Read More
When you think of Chiang Mai, if you’re familiar with the digital marketing landscape, chances are you’ll think of digital nomads. The coined term merely refers to anybody that works from a laptop and travels around the world. Many think of Chiang Mai as the ultimate startup location, and it’s actually regarded as one of the most popular digital nomad hubs in the world...Read More
Jakarta is both the capital and largest city in Indonesia. It’s also the most populous city in all of Southeast Asia. We’re going to be honest -- the traffic is brutal in Jakarta. You could view the city’s traffic issue in one of two ways, however. You could see it as being a big annoyance of living in the city, or you could view Jakarta’s traffic as being an indicator of everything great the city has to offer...Read More
After buying a one-way ticket to Thailand for a conference, Melanie’s life was changed. Originally from Minnesota, Melanie Ginsburg was bitten by the ‘travel bug’ in 2016 and hasn’t looked back since. Now, she’s worked as a marketing strategist and copywriter for dozens of clients, helping with every part of the funnel process...Read More
Nothing has ever stopped Denise from pursuing her dreams, and nothing ever will. Originally from Duesseldorf, Germany, Denise Yahrling is an entrepreneur traveling the world and working as a freelance videographer, editor and writer. Denise’s heart and soul is her blog, where she creates and writes videos about mindful travel, living with Cystic Fibrosis and other subjects that inspire her...Read More
